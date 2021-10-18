Varun Dhawan was the first choice for Ali Abbas Zafar’s next with Shahid Kapoor

After successful films like Mere Brother Ki Dulhan, Gunday, Sultan, Tiger Zinda Hai and Bharat, Ali Abbas Zafar is all geared up for a new journey in his career. The director is all set to team up with Shahid Kapoor on an edge of the seat thriller, which is the official remake of Nuit Blanche. However, very few know that this thriller had its own unique journey.

"After a tremendously successful journey as a director in the first decade of his career, Ali was looking to take things to the next level with a one of it's kind superhero universe. He was looking to cast Varun Dhawan as one of the superheroes in the universe, however, the young dynamite was not too keen on doing the film," a source shared with Bollywood Hungama.

The source further informed, "When things didn't work out, Ali offered another subject to Varun, this time a thriller – Nuit Blanche. While Varun was excited with the idea, he didn't have the dates to come on board the project as Ali wanted to kick it off this year itself. He eventually decided to move on and collaborate with Ali in the time going forward."

Ali too understood that it's a professional decision and decided to pitch it to Shahid, who is currently riding on the best phase of his career with humongously successful Padmaavat and Kabir Singh. "Shahid heard Ali out and understood his vision to bring in a unique touch to this thriller, which is a story of single night. It was an instant yes from Shahid and he is all in the prep mode to commence shooting from next month."

