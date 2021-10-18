Bigg Boss 15: Farah Khan extends her support to Nishant Bhat, says ‘I have full confidence in you, choreographers rock’

In yesterday's Weekend Ka Waar, we saw two stalwarts gracing the show of Bigg Boss 15. First was Bappi Lahiri who walked in to promote his grandson's upcoming song whereas, on the other hand, ace-director Farah Khan entered the main house to give some really crucial advice to the contestants.

Farah entered the house and conducted a task where the contestants had to rank themselves based on their contribution in the show. however, after seeing their choices, she reallocated the entire rankings. When Farah was allocating numbers to the contestants based on their credibility she lauded Nishant and said "I am putting Nishant on the 7th Number, although I know you will adapt" to which Nishant said "Yahaan Bigg Boss OTT se thoda alag hai ma'am" to which Farah promptly replied "Haan alag hai thoda, par tu adapt kar lega I have full confidence in you, choreographers rock"

Nishant was one of the most talked-about contestants in Bigg Boss OTT as well as the first runner-up. Even in Bigg Boss 15, he has been playing quite well. He has successfully managed to garner a gazillion fans already.

