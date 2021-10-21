MONSTA X announce second English-language album The Dreaming releasing on December 10

South Korean group Monsta X announce their upcoming English-language album, The Dreaming, will be released December 10 through Intertwine (BMG) in collaboration with Starship Entertainment. The pre-order will be available beginning Friday, October 22. The group will present the album sans the group's leader Shownu who is currently serving in the military.

Monsta X shared the first taste of the album with the Top 40 smash single 'One Day,' which is currently at No. 32 and continuing to climb the charts. This marks the group’s third Top 40 single — and as Forbes reports, makes Monsta X only the second K-pop group in history to appear on the chart more than once.

We've been dreaming of this moment for a while now ????… Our upcoming English-language album, 'THE DREAMING' is available for pre-order this Friday!#MONSTAX #MONSTA_X#몬스타엑스 #THEDREAMING#ONEDAY pic.twitter.com/p5lVv7XkoY

— 몬스타엑스_MONSTA X (@OfficialMonstaX) October 20, 2021

Monsta X’s new album The Dreaming is a continuation of their first all-English-language debut album, ALL ABOUT LUV. Released in February 2019, that album ranked at No. 5 on the Billboard 200 Chart, making Monsta X only the 3rd K-Pop group to chart within the top 10, and was one of the first-ever full English-language pop albums from Korea.

Up next, Monsta X will hit the States in December for a number of iHeartRadio Jingle Ball performances in Philadelphia, PA, Washington, D.C., Atlanta, GA, and Miami, FL. This will warm up North American audiences for the group’s upcoming headline tour, which kicks off January 29, 2022, at Radio City Music Hall in New York City and concludes at the Forum in Los Angeles, CA on February 27, 2022.

