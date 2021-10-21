NCB conducts raid at Ananya Panday’s house; actor gets called in for questioning today

Amid Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan's arrest in a drug case, the Narcotics Control Bureau on Thursday conducted a raid at actress Ananya Panday's house in Bandra. The actress made he debut in 2019 with the film Student Of The Year 2 and is a close friend of Shah Rukh Khan's daughter, Suhana Khan.

On Thursday noon, The NCB reached Ananya Panday's house in Bandra where they conducted a thorough search. As per reports, Ananya has also been called in for questioning by the central agency. However, it is not yet clear whether the raid has any connection with Aryan Khan's case.

Meanwhile, Aryan Khan was arrested on October 3 following a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. On October 20, the special NDPS court rejected Aryan Khan's bail plea following which he reached High Court to file a bail application. On October 21, Shah Rukh Khan made his first visit to Arthur Road Jail to visit his son. After his visit, it was reported that the Bombay High Court has decided to hear the bail plea on October 26.

ALSO READ: Ananya Panday exudes grace in her traditional avatar; check out!

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results