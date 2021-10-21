Bipasha Basu turns up the heat in a sexy neon fringe bikini during her vacation to the Maldives

It seems like Bipasha Basu is having her best time in the Maldives with her hubby Karan Singh Grover. Recently, the actress shared a series of photos from anniversary vacation.

She was seen chilling by the infinity pool. She was seen enjoying the sunny weather in neon tussled off-shoulder bikini top styled along with a blue printed bikini bottom.

She accessorised the look with cool sunglasses along with hoops and a necklace.  She did a minimal makeup look. She kept her hair loose and wavy. She captioned the post as “Toasty!!!#loveyourself.”

On the work front, Bipasha Basu is currently in the vacation mode with her husband Karan Singh Grover in the Maldives.

