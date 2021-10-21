Sanya Malhotra exudes radiance as she looks like a ray of light in a lehenga worth Rs. 79,000

Sanya Malhotra made her debut with Aamir Khan’s Dangal. She has chosen quite good films and has made her mark in the industry.

Sanya Malhotra looked like a bright ray of sunshine in a bright yellow Lehenga from Vvani by Vani Vats. Sanya looked resplendent in the beautiful bright yelllow lehenga thag featured intricately hand embroidered v neck mirror blouse paired with silk organza broad cut work mirror border kali lehenga and dupatta.

The lehenga featured a billowing skirt with a heavily embroidered blouse. The skirt and the choli featured detailed mirror work. The skirt also featured a heavy mirror work borderie with a yellow embroidered dupatta.

Sanya keept her makeup simple as the sun shines upon her in the pictures. She keeps it simple with popping highlighter, tinted lips and her hair in a neat low, centre parted bun! She accessorized her look with heavy kundan jewellery. She wore rustic chaandbaalis with a maang tikka and we love the desi look! The lehanag is available for ₹79,500!

Sanya Malhotra is prepping for the release of her Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar which mainly deals with problems of a long distance relationship. The talented actress will now be seen with Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT. She will also be seen in Atlee with an ensemble cast including Shahrukh Khan and Love Hostel featuring Vikrant Massey.

