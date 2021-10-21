Sara Ali Khan is a crystal wonder in a Little Black dress worth Rs. 48,000 for the shoot of The Big Picture

Sara Ali Khan knows how to make a fashion statement, be it with her exquisite collection of white salwar suits, her funky bags or casual dressing. Sara Ali Khan has been out and strutting on the streets of Bombay. She has been devoting most of her time to her work commitments.
Sara Ali Khan stepped out for the shoot of Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh's TV show with contemporary Janhvi Kapoor.
On the work front- she was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan and was premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime. She recently completed the filming of her film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar, South Star Dhanush and directed by Aanand L. Rai.
