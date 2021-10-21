Sara Ali Khan is a crystal wonder in a Little Black dress worth Rs. 48,000 for the shoot of The Big Picture

Sara Ali Khan knows how to make a fashion statement, be it with her exquisite collection of white salwar suits, her funky bags or casual dressing. Sara Ali Khan has been out and strutting on the streets of Bombay. She has been devoting most of her time to her work commitments.

Sara Ali Khan stepped out for the shoot of Simmba co-star Ranveer Singh's TV show with contemporary Janhvi Kapoor.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

Sara appeared on the show dressed like an icon. She looked like a wonder in a little black dress. She donned the fitted black dress with a cowl neck and heavy crystal embroidery and embellishments. The sequin-embroidered spaghetti strap mini dress, drapes effortlessly over her body and features a deep neck, with halter noodle straps. Sara looked ravishing with smokey makeup, tinted lips and heavily lined eyes. Sara made our jaws drop to the floor as she looked fiery. She styled this dress from a global brand called Retro Fete. She styles their crystal Mich dress worth $645 which converts to roughly about Rs. 48,246.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

On the work front- she was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan and was premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime. She recently completed the filming of her film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar, South Star Dhanush and directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Also Read: Actresses cannot be friends? New-gen actors Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor prove otherwise

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results