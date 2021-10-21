Bhumi Pednekar is ‘teekhi mirchi’ in red custom-made lehenga

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar never fails to stun her fans with her experimental and unique styling sense. Recently, she shared a few photos of herself in a chic desi look.
She was seen rocking a gorgeous red custom lehenga paired with a red sequins blouse along with a multilayered A-line red lehenga skirt along with a mesh embroidered matching dupatta by Manishii.
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bhumi ???? (@bhumipednekar)
On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is busy with her upcoming films Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar and Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao.
Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar turns up the heat in printed multi-coloured bikini and matching sarong during her vacation in Spain
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply