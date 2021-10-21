Bhumi Pednekar is ‘teekhi mirchi’ in red custom-made lehenga

Bollywood actress Bhumi Pednekar never fails to stun her fans with her experimental and unique styling sense. Recently, she shared a few photos of herself in a chic desi look.

She was seen rocking a gorgeous red custom lehenga paired with a red sequins blouse along with a multilayered A-line red lehenga skirt along with a mesh embroidered matching dupatta by Manishii.

She accessorised the stunning lehenga with a pair of gorgeous danglers from Curio Cottage, bangles from Azotiique along with a beautiful ring. She opted a minimal glam look with defined eyes while keep her hair loose. She also captioned the post as “Teekhi.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Bhumi ???? (@bhumipednekar)

On the work front, Bhumi Pednekar is busy with her upcoming films Raksha Bandhan with Akshay Kumar and Badhaai Do with Rajkummar Rao.

Also Read: Bhumi Pednekar turns up the heat in printed multi-coloured bikini and matching sarong during her vacation in Spain

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results