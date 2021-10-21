KBC 13: Contestant who wins Rs. 1 crore complaints to Amitabh Bachchan about his changing equation with Taapsee Pannu from Pink to Badla

The upcoming episode of the quiz show Kaun Banega Crorepati will see a contestant attempt the Rs. 7 crore question. During the Wednesday episode, the contestant named Sahil Ahirwal expressed his love for actress Taapsee Pannu and inquired Amitabh Bachchan about her likes and dislikes. Amitabh Bachchan and Taapsee have worked together in Pink and Badla.

On the show, Sahil asked host Amitabh Bachchan about Taapsee's food preferences and the question left Bachchan amused. Reacting to the promo clip, Taapsee responded to his query on Twitter. "Sahil mujhe chole bhature sabse zyada pasand hai, kabhi miloge toh zaroor saath khayenge! Filhaal 7 crore tak pohochne ke liye bohot mubarakbaad (Sahil, I like chole bhature the most. If we ever meet, we will definitely have it together. For now, congratulations on reaching the ₹7 crore question)."

During the episode, Sahil told Bachchan, "Sir, aap toh andar ki baat jaante honge (you must be knowing the inside scoop),” before asking him what her favourite food is. Bachchan said that he does not know what her food preference is but said that she loves to eat.

Sahil also asked Amitabh Bachchan why he defended Taapsee in Pink only to trap her in Badla. "Jab sir aapko phasana hi tha toh aapne Pink mein bachaya kyun tha Taapsee ma’am ko (Sir, if you wanted to trap her in the end, why did you save her in Pink)?” he asked.

