Avneet Kaur looks beautiful in a red chikankari kurta in sunkissed pictures

Indian television actress and internet sensation Avneet Kaur will make you swoon with her recent Instagram sunkissed pictures. The 20-year-old actress is consistent on her social media with a huge fan following where she flaunts her effortless style.

In her recent post, she was seen posing gracefully while looking gorgeous in a red chikankari kurta while soaking in the sun.

She accessorised the look with beautiful gold toned earrings and rings. She did a minimal look with red lips while keeping her hair in a long braided low ponytail with front locks.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Avneet Kaur Official (@avneetkaur_13)

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently seen in Hindi romantic drama Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

Also Read: Avneet Kaur raises the temperature in stain off-shoulder black dress

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results