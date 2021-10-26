Avneet Kaur looks beautiful in a red chikankari kurta in sunkissed pictures

Indian television actress and internet sensation Avneet Kaur will make you swoon with her recent Instagram sunkissed pictures.  The 20-year-old actress is consistent on her social media with a huge fan following where she flaunts her effortless style.

In her recent post, she was seen posing gracefully while looking gorgeous in a red chikankari kurta while  soaking in the sun.

She accessorised the look with beautiful gold toned earrings and rings. She did a minimal look with red lips while keeping her hair in a long braided low ponytail with front locks.

On the work front, Avneet Kaur is currently seen in Hindi romantic drama Aladdin – Naam Toh Suna Hoga.

