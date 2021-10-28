Malaika Arora nails her off duty look carrying a limited edition Gucci bag worth Rs. 3.3 lakh

Malaika is out and about in the city and she knows how to make heads turn. She also keeps netizens updated with new workout routines, yoga asanas, exercise to stay fit in the lockdown while she is also juggling her work commitments.

Malaika stepped out last evening looking chic as ever as she donned a super casual look. She keeps it simple with a beige cropped top that she paired with high waisted, distressed, mid washed denims with a knee rip. Malaika pulled off this off-duty look with style. She paired the look with a Gucci bag.

She carried the limited edition Gucci100 bag in red and white with top handles and a fun slogan that reads, "Music is Mine, Gucci Seats Recline". The Gucci100 collection pays an ode to Pop Culture and Gucci's presence during the rise of pop culture. The bag carried by Malaika costs a whopping $4500 which converts to Rs. 3,37,050.

On the work front, Malaika is currently judging the show India's Best Dancer along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.

Also Read: Gulab Oils ropes in Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results