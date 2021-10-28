Malaika Arora nails her off duty look carrying a limited edition Gucci bag worth Rs. 3.3 lakh

Malaika is out and about in the city and she knows how to make heads turn. She also keeps netizens updated with new workout routines, yoga asanas, exercise to stay fit in the lockdown while she is also juggling her work commitments.
Malaika stepped out last evening looking chic as ever as she donned a super casual look. She keeps it simple with a beige cropped top that she paired with high waisted, distressed, mid washed denims with a knee rip. Malaika pulled off this off-duty look with style. She paired the look with a Gucci bag.
On the work front, Malaika is currently judging the show India's Best Dancer along with Terence Lewis and Geeta Kapoor.
Also Read: Gulab Oils ropes in Malaika Arora as the brand ambassador
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply