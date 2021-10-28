“A beautiful start to my new beginning”, says Kamya Punjabi as she joins Congress party

Actor Kamya Shalabh Dang, popularly known as Kamya Panjabi, joined the Congress party in the presence of Mumbai Congress president Jagtap Bhai. Jagtap made the announcement through his tweet and said that the party is happy to welcome the actor. He wrote, “Actress Kamya Punjabi joined the Congress party today. We warmly welcome her to the Congress family.”

On Thursday, the actor took to her Instagram handle to share some photos and wrote, “A beautiful start to my New Beginning! Thank you so much @bhaijagtapofficial bhai @tehseenpoonawalla @incindia @incmumbai for such a warm welcome. Really looking forward to start working under the leadership of @rahulgandhi ji @priyankagandhivadra ji.”

In an interview with a tabloid, Kamya said that she wants to serve her country and work on causes she strongly feel for. Besides other things, she wants to focus on women’s empowerment and help those who suffer domestic violence in the country. As she too, have suffered silently in the past for many years, so the desire to join politics stems from a strong cause. She clarified that she is not hungry for power and just wants to work.

Kamya further added that she will divide her time between politics and acting. Its not that she is clueless and have decided to join the politics for fun, she said. She has done her homework and is very clear about her goals. She is not here to make money or achieve power and fame as she got a lot of it from TV. She concluded by saying that everyone knows that she talks about what she can do and she shows it by doing.

