Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga recovers from dengue; shares picture from hospital

Bigg Boss 13 fame and news anchor Shefali Bagga was recently infected with dengue. After being infected with the dengue, her condition deteriorated due to which she was hospitalised at the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Shefali has now recovered from the disease and is in a much better state.
After she posted the update, her co-contestants from Bigg Boss 13 including Arti Singh and Madhurima Tuli took to the comments section and wished her a speedy recovery. Arti wrote: "I'm happy u ok now baby …" While Madhurima Tuli also expressed her concern and commented, "Oh god!! Hope you’re feeling better now. Take care love."
