Bigg Boss 13 fame Shefali Bagga recovers from dengue; shares picture from hospital

Bigg Boss 13 fame and news anchor Shefali Bagga was recently infected with dengue. After being infected with the dengue, her condition deteriorated due to which she was hospitalised at the ICU (Intensive Care Unit). Shefali has now recovered from the disease and is in a much better state.

After recovering, Shefali has shared a picture from the hospital giving her fans a sigh of relief. The reality show personality also revealed that it was the first time that she has been admitted to the hospital. She also expressed gratitude and thanked everyone for their wishes and prayers. Shefali's note reads, "Recovered from Dengue, was hospitalised. But now I am fine. Thank you so much for your prayers those who checked on my health. Also, everyone pls take care of yourselves, the dengue situation out there is really bad. This was the first time in my life that I was admitted in a hospital that too in an icu. It was something really scary for me but thanks a lot everyone who took care of me and all my fans who brought in so much love and blessings."

After she posted the update, her co-contestants from Bigg Boss 13 including Arti Singh and Madhurima Tuli took to the comments section and wished her a speedy recovery. Arti wrote: "I'm happy u ok now baby …" While Madhurima Tuli also expressed her concern and commented, "Oh god!! Hope you’re feeling better now. Take care love."

