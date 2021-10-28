“Tu mera hai,” writes Shehnaaz Gill in her first Instagram post since Sidharth Shukla’s death; to release a tribute song

Shehnaaz Gill, who has maintained a complete silence on social media since the demise of her close friend and actor Sidharth Shukla, finally broke her silence. On Thursday, the Honsla Rakh actor took to her Instagram handle to announce her tribute song for Sidharth.

Shehnaaz Gill shared a poster of the song “Tu Yaheen Hai”, her “heartfelt tribute” to Sidharth Shukla. The track will release on Friday at 12 pm. The poster features the two of them enjoying a hearty laugh. Shehnaaz shared it with a caption that read, “Tu mera hai aur …………………… @realsidharthshukla #Sidharthshukla ”

For the unversed, both of them met for the first time inside the Bigg Boss 13 house and their friendship grew over the course of the show. They were even rumored to be dating each other and even tying the knot soon.

During the promotions of her recent release Honsla Rakh, Shehnaaz remembered Sidharth as she said, “I was the heroine of Bigg Boss, hero was someone else.”

Sidharth Shukla, 40, passed away on September 2 in Mumbai.

