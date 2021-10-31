Bigg Boss 15: Salman Khan announces wild card entry and Diwali elimination

Bigg Boss 15 has already kept its viewers intrigued with high voltage entertainment. Be it fights, friendships, and even romance; there is no such element that we are missing in the show. Today, the Weekend Ka Vaar episode will air which will air where Salman Khan will be seen grilling the contestants for all the things they did over in the past weekend.

Apart from grilling, Salman Khan also has revealed that there will be too many twists and turns awaiting the contestants in the upcoming week. The upcoming week will be Diwali week which will be full of surprises for contestants well as the audience. The recent promo released by the channel says that there will be new surprises every day till the end of Diwali week.

As per the promos, Bigg Boss 15 house is also all set to see a new wildcard entry. There is also news about a surprise Diwali elimination for the week. In the promo, Salman Khan is also seen saying, “Hume inko chorna nhi hai chedna hai”( We don't have to leave them, we have to poke them).

