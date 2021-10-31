“In Bollywood, Diwali has always been reserved for a Khans’ release” – quips Ram Gopal Varma as Aryan Khan gets bail and returns home

After spending over three weeks behind bars in Arthur Road Jail, Shah Rukh Khan's son Aryan Khan has now been released and is back to his home Mannat. The star kid was arrested by Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) in drugs raid case on a cruise ship on October 3. After being denied bail twice, Bombay High Court granted him bail on October 28.

Reacting to his release from Arthur Road Jail on October 30, filmmaker Ram Gopal Varma shared multiple tweets that have grabbed a lot of attention. He tweeted, "In Bollywood, Diwali has always been reserved for a Khans' release. This Diwali also Khan got released."

In Bollywood, Diwali has always been reserved for a Khans's release.

This Diwali also Khan got released.

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 30, 2021

In a series of tweets earlier, RGV said that this arrest was just to settle scores with Shah Rukh Khan.

Bottom line is everyone including the agency knows nothing will come out of the accusations on Aryan khan son of @iamsrk and he will ofcourse be out once the tactical delaying processes are done with

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

Concerned agencies in good faith are using him as an advertisement board to shout out their objective for getting rid of the drug menace by saying “ if we are not even sparing @iamsrk ‘s son just imagine what we will do to you”

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

Contrary to what people are claiming about @iamsrk ‘s son being traumatised, I feel he’s being super sharpened due to the experiences he’s being made to go through by the NCB

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

Regarding the so called horrible conditions of the jail ,I am sure they would be far better than what @iamsrk had to many times endure during the course of his rise from being a nobody to be a super star

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

The @iamsrk made his son a super star just by being his father but NCB is making him a SUPER SENSITIVE ACTOR by showing other side of life not controlled by his father thereby making him understand ground realities to bring in terrificness into his performances and personality

— Ram Gopal Varma (@RGVzoomin) October 13, 2021

Aryan Khan received bail on October 28 by Bombay High Court. He was taken into custody on the night of October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with a few others after the agency conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. On October 3, Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in the case. On October 30, Aryan Khan was released from Arthur Road Jail.

