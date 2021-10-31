Suhana Khan’s first post as Aryan Khan returns home is for Ananya Panday on her birthday

Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan's first post after Aryan Khan returned home from Arthur Road Jail was for best friend, Ananya Panday. The actress turned 23 on October 30 and received best wishes from friends, family and colleagues.

Wishing Ananya on her birthday with a throwback photo feature Ananya's little sister Rysa, Suhana wrote, “Happy Birthday. Love you to pieces’.

On Thursday, October 28, Bombay High Court granted bail to Aryan Khan in a cruise ship raid. After the bail, Suhana took to her Instagram to share an old photo featuring her father Shah Rukh Khan and a toddler Aryan. She captioned the post, “I love u.”

Ananya Panday was asked to appear before the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on Monday, October 25. She was earlier questioned by the agency on October 21 and 23 for a total of six hours. However, she skipped the third summon on October 25. According to reports, Ananya informed the agency that she won't be able to appear for questioning due to personal reasons. The actor has sought some time from the agency.

According to the earlier reports, NCB showed Ananya her chats with Aryan Khan where the latter asked her if arrangements for drugs could be made. To this, Ananya reportedly replied, "I will raise" the matter. When asked about the chat, Ananya said that she was just joking with Aryan. The NCB claimed that the two regularly talked about drugs on chat. According to reports, Ananya said that she is not a supplier and does not know that weed and ganja are the same. She said that her friends would call it a joint and she has once or twice taken a puff at get-togethers".

