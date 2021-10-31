Halloween 2021: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Hailey Bieber & more get their cosplay game on point

Hollywood and the Western music industry are getting into the Halloween spirit. On the occasion of Halloween 2021, celebrities were seen donning some spookiest and creative costumes. From Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to Selena Gomez and Harry Styles, Lizzo to Kendall Jenner, everyone brought their A-Game.
Here is a rundown of what celebrities wore to the Halloween parties:
MEGAN THEE STALLION AS CRUELLA
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Megan Thee Stallion (@theestallion)
KENDALL JENNER AS CORPSE BRIDE
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kendall (@kendalljenner)
LIZZO AS BABY YODA
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Lizzo (@lizzobeeating)
CHLOE BAILEY AS SHARK TALE
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Chlöe (@chloebailey)
PERRIE EDWARDS OF LITTLE MIX AS A FAIRY
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Perrie Edwards ???? (@perrieedwards)
CIARA AS SELENA QUINTANILLA
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)
SAWEETIE AS HALLE BERRY'S CATWOMAN
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by icy bae (@saweetie)
BEBE REXHA AS ANNA NICOLE SMITH
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Bebe Rexha (@beberexha)
SELENA GOMEZ AS GHOSTFACE
— Selenation Latam???? (@teamgomezlatam) October 30, 2021
SHAKIRA AS A WITCH
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Shakira (@shakira)
JADE THIRWALL OF LITTLE MIX AS SIMPSONS
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by jade amelia thirlwall (@jadethirlwall)
ANITTA AS KAROL G
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Anitta ???? (@anitta)
CIARA AS TLC
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Ciara (@ciara)
HARRY STYLES AS DOROTHY FROM THE WIZARD OF OZ
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by ???????????????????? ????????????????????????❤(fanacc) (@hiseffect)
LIL NAS X AS SETH POWERS FROM NED'S DECLASSIFIED SCHOOL SURVIVAL GUIDE
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by MONTERO (@lilnasx)
JUSTIN BIEBER AS A BEAR
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Justin Bieber (@justinbieber)
COLE SPROUSE AS EREN YEAGER FROM ATTACK OF TITAN
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Cole Sprouse (@colesprouse)
HAILEY BIEBER AS BRITNEY SPEARS
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Hailey Rhode Baldwin Bieber (@haileybieber)
BELLA THORNE AS SEXY BUNNY
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by BELLA (@bellathorne)
JOHN LEGEND AND CHRISSY TEIGEN AS THE ADDAM'S FAMILY
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by chrissy teigen (@chrissyteigen)
MINDY KALING AS STRAWBERRY
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Mindy Kaling (@mindykaling)
KERRY WASHINGTON AS LEE JUNG JAE'S 456 FROM SQUID GAME
View this post on Instagram
A post shared by Kerry Washington (@kerrywashington)
ALSO READ: Justin Bieber unveils Amazon Prime Video documentary trailer, gives viewers backstage glimpse of his New Year’s Eve 2020 concert
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply