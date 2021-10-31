Halloween 2021: Justin Bieber, Selena Gomez, Kendall Jenner, Lizzo, Harry Styles, Hailey Bieber & more get their cosplay game on point

Hollywood and the Western music industry are getting into the Halloween spirit. On the occasion of Halloween 2021, celebrities were seen donning some spookiest and creative costumes. From Justin Bieber and Hailey Baldwin to Selena Gomez and Harry Styles, Lizzo to Kendall Jenner, everyone brought their A-Game.

Here is a rundown of what celebrities wore to the Halloween parties:

MEGAN THEE STALLION AS CRUELLA

KENDALL JENNER AS CORPSE BRIDE

LIZZO AS BABY YODA

CHLOE BAILEY AS SHARK TALE

PERRIE EDWARDS OF LITTLE MIX AS A FAIRY

CIARA AS SELENA QUINTANILLA

SAWEETIE AS HALLE BERRY'S CATWOMAN

BEBE REXHA AS ANNA NICOLE SMITH

SELENA GOMEZ AS GHOSTFACE

Selena Gomez de disfrazo de Ghostface para Halloween???? pic.twitter.com/uNDDkA0UxJ

— Selenation Latam???? (@teamgomezlatam) October 30, 2021

SHAKIRA AS A WITCH

JADE THIRWALL OF LITTLE MIX AS SIMPSONS

ANITTA AS KAROL G

CIARA AS TLC

HARRY STYLES AS DOROTHY FROM THE WIZARD OF OZ

LIL NAS X AS SETH POWERS FROM NED'S DECLASSIFIED SCHOOL SURVIVAL GUIDE

JUSTIN BIEBER AS A BEAR

COLE SPROUSE AS EREN YEAGER FROM ATTACK OF TITAN

HAILEY BIEBER AS BRITNEY SPEARS

BELLA THORNE AS SEXY BUNNY

JOHN LEGEND AND CHRISSY TEIGEN AS THE ADDAM'S FAMILY

MINDY KALING AS STRAWBERRY

KERRY WASHINGTON AS LEE JUNG JAE'S 456 FROM SQUID GAME

