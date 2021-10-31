Kareena Kapoor Khan shares a glimpse of her Rajasthan trip with Taimur Ali Khan

Actress Kareena Kapoor is currently in Rajasthan spending some quality time with her husband Saif Ali Khan and kids Taimur Ali Khan and Jeh Ali Khan. Well, as we all know how active Kareena is on Instagram and never fails to fascinate her fans.

On Saturday, she shared a stunning picture of herself on her Instagram story from her day-out in Rajasthan. In the picture, Kareena was donning light-blue flared jeans with a normal white t-shirt.

In another story, she posted a picture of Taimur. Sharing the picture Kareena Kapoor tagged him as “the love of my life.” The actress flew to Rajasthan earlier this week. Earlier in September, Kareena went for another family trip to the Maldives and celebrated her birthday there.

Meanwhile, on the work front, Kareena Kapoor Khan will be next seen in Aamir Khan starrer Laal Singh Chaddha.

