“Amazed at the dignity, grace, maturity and strength Shah Rukh Khan has shown” – says Urmila Matondkar as Aryan Khan returns to Mannat after 28 days

Shah Rukh Khan and Gauri Khan's elder child Aryan Khan has returned home 28 days in jail. He was taken into custody on the night of October 2 by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) along with a few others after the agency conducted a raid on a cruise ship off the Mumbai coast. On October 3, Aryan Khan was arrested by the NCB in the case. On October 30, Aryan Khan was released from Arthur Road Jail. Shah Rukh Khan's bodyguard Ravi Singh and his team had reached early in the morning to pick him up. The jail authorities picked up the bail order at 5:30 am on Saturday from the Arthur Road Jail mailbox. Aryan Khan was released from jail at 11 am after which he sat in the car and left the jail. As Shah Rukh Khan's son reached Mannat with thousands of fans outside the residence of the superstar celebrating his return, Urmila Matondkar praised the actor's strength in these trying times.

Urmila Matondkar took to social media to appreciate how SRK handled this crisis. She wrote on Twitter, “Person’s true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace,maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love. God bless.”

Person's true character is revealed in tough times. Truly amazed at the dignity, grace,maturity n strength @iamsrk has shown in d most trying n pressurizing times. Proud to have you as my colleague. U remain absolutely the Best!! Much love. God bless ????????????

— Urmila Matondkar (@UrmilaMatondkar) October 30, 2021

Aryan Khan was detained by the Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) on October 2, 2021, after the NCB raided a cruise ship. He was arrested on October 3 under Section 8(c), 20(b), 27, 28, 29 and 35 under the Narcotic Drugs and Psychotropic Substances (NDPS) Act.

ALSO READ: “I think it’s a big relief for everybody” – says Juhi Chawla who signed Rs. 1 lakh bail surety bond for Aryan Khan

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results