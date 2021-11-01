Ankita Lokhande gets into festive spirit in embellished pink lehenga

Bollywood and Television actress Ankita Lokhande is best known for her show Pavitra Rishta on Zee TV by Balaji Telefilms. The actress is getting into the festive spirit.

Recently, the actress dropped a few photos from her latest photoshoot for Fab Look magazine. She was seen rocking a breathtaking pink lehenga with spaghetti sleeves, pink floral embroidery blouse styled with a matching embellished lehenga skirt along with a mesh pink dupatta from Studio by Dazzies.

She accessorised the look with multiple and minimal rings. For her makeup, she did a minimal look while keeping her hair loose and curly. She captioned the post, “All I have in my life is my IMAGINATION ”

On the work front, Ankita Lokhande is currently busy shooting next season of Pavitra Rishta – It’s Never Too Late which is releasing on ALT Balaji on 10th November.

