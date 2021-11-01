Sanya Malhotra glows in a beautiful red halter neck dress worth Rs. 16,500

Sanya Malhotra's promotional looks are causing quite a stir on social media. She is currently promoting her film Meenakshi Sundareshwar along with Abhimanyu Dassani.

Sanya Malhotra donned a gorgeous halter neck dress. She looked beautiful as ever in the criss cross halter neck flowy maxi dress. She donned this floral printed maxi dress from Label Anushree costing Rs. 16,000.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Label : Anushree (@label_anushree)

The maxi worn by Malhotra is from the Navras collection. She kept her styling simple in this fusion look. Sanya added a pair of heavy oxidized earrings to finish the look.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Label : Anushree (@label_anushree)

Sanya's makeup was fresh with a natural tone and heavy kohl lined eyes with her hair in a neat bun with a few stray curls framing her face.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Label : Anushree (@label_anushree)

Sanya Malhotra is prepping for the release of her Netflix film Meenakshi Sundareshwar which mainly deals with problems of a long distance relationship.

The talented actress will now be seen with Rajkummar Rao in the Hindi remake of Telugu film HIT. She will also be seen in Atlee's film with an ensemble cast including Shahrukh Khan and the film Love Hostel featuring Vikrant Massey.

Also Read: Urfi Javed goes bold at Filmfare Middle East Awards 2021, dons plunging neckline and thigh-high slit black gown

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results