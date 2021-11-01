Alia Bhatt goes green in her latest post with a secret ode to beau Ranbir Kapoor

Alia Bhatt recently celebrated 9 years to the release of her debut film Student of the Year on 19th October with mentor and director Karan Johar and co-stars Varun Dhawan and Sidharth Malhotra who joined them virtually. Alia Bhatt has evolved as an actress over the years. She has proved her worth as a performer with her versatility and strong performances.
Alia Bhatt made a bright appearance in green on our instagram feed. She pulled off a casual look with a pop. She donned a bright green tank top with a light washed straight fit jeans. She covered her face with a browning leaf. Her hair was seen in a wavy side partition. She kept it simple and completed the look with chunky gold rings. One of the rings worn by her has the number 8 embossed in it. Alia and her love affair with the number 8 is not new and it comes as no surprise as it is beau's Ranbir Kapoor's lucky number.
