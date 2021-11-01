Sara Ali Khan looks pristine on the cover Harper’s Bazaar India in Louis Vuitton jumper worth Rs. 3.1 lakh

Bollywood actress Sara Ali Khan is taking the Internet by storm as the cover girl of Harper’s Bazaar India November issue. Donning Louis Vuitton on the cover, the actress looks pristine against a serene backdrop.

On the cover, Sara Ali Khan stuns in a dark grey Louis Vuitton Lurex Monogram sleeveless jumper with golden LV classic monogram £3,100 ( Rs. 3.17 lakh approx.) styled with a reversible leather belt.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Sara Ali Khan (@saraalikhan95)

In the second look, she looks beautiful in white velvet column dress by Louis Vuitton with straight cut, architectural drawings of Ancient Greece and Rome along with LV signature as a graphic backdrop in red worth AUD 4,300 (Rs. 2.4 lakh approx.).

She accessorised the looks with a pair of golden Louisette stud earrings with LV signature worth £290.00 (Rs. 29,000 approx. ) along with a nanongram golden bracelet from Louis Vuitton. Sara captioned the post as, “Rise and Shine.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Harper's Bazaar, India (@bazaarindia)

On the work front, Sara Ali Khan is all set for her upcoming romantic musical film Atrangi Re. Directed by Aanand L Rai, the film stars Akshay Kumar and Dhanush.

Also Read:Bhumi Pednekar is Belle of the Ball in printed and flowy Gauri and Nainika dress worth Rs. 1.2 lakh

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results