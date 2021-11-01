Karisma Kapoor looks exquisite in embellished silver gown

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor never fails to impress us with her amazing style sense. She is gearing up for the festive season and thoroughly enjoying dressing up.

On Monday, the 47-year-old actress shared a transition reel on Instagram. She wore a pastel and silver mix strappy designer gown with beautiful embellishments and detailed work. The intricate hand embroidery with figure-enhancing silhouettes added so much strength to the look.

She accessorised the look with matching silver danglers. For her makeup, she did a soft glam look. She kept her hair all loose and curly. She captioned her post, “It’s dress up season. #november.”

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karisma Kapoor (@therealkarismakapoor)

On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the Hindi drama Mentalhood as a lead by ALT Balaji.

Also Read: Karisma Kapoor looks like an absolute dream in a Tarun Tahiliani lehenga

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results