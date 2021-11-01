Karisma Kapoor looks exquisite in embellished silver gown

Bollywood actress Karisma Kapoor never fails to impress us with her amazing style sense. She is gearing up for the festive season and thoroughly enjoying dressing up.
She accessorised the look with matching silver danglers. For her makeup, she did a soft glam look. She kept her hair all loose and curly. She captioned her post, “It’s dress up season. #november.”
On the work front, Karisma Kapoor was last seen in the Hindi drama Mentalhood as a lead by ALT Balaji.
