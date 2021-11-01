Mouni Roy looks fiery in strapless red dress with thigh-high slit as she celebrates Halloween in Dubai

Mouni Roy is having the best time during her recent vacation to Dubai. She has been documenting her vacation on her Instagram
On Sunday, she shared a few clicks in a Halloween look. She was seen slaying in a satin bold red strapless dress with thigh-high slit by Atelier Romea Adler.
On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the music video ‘Disco Balma’. She will next star in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.
