Mouni Roy looks fiery in strapless red dress with thigh-high slit as she celebrates Halloween in Dubai

November 1, 2021 Bollywood Hungama News Network Masala 0

Mouni Roy is having the best time during her recent vacation to Dubai. She has been documenting her vacation on her Instagram

On Sunday, she shared a few clicks in a Halloween look. She was seen slaying in a satin bold red strapless dress with thigh-high slit by Atelier Romea Adler.

She accessorised the look black Gucci sling bag along with black pair of heels. For her makeup, she did a minimal look with defined smokey eyes while keeping her hair loose and curly. She captioned her post by saying “Ghost town & haunted love .. happy Halloween” and another as, “It is all just a bunch of hocus pocus.”

On the work front, Mouni Roy was last seen in the music video ‘Disco Balma’. She will next star in Brahmastra alongside Ranbir Kapoor and Alia Bhatt.

