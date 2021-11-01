Bigg Boss 15: Karan Kundrra comforts Prateek Sehajpal, promises to take care of him after Akasa Singh’s elimination.

Rightly hailed as the show of relationships and connections, Bigg Boss 15's latest episode tugged the audiences' heartstrings. While Karan Kundrra and Prateek Sehajpal are going through a rough patch, the actor-host stood behind Prateek in his emotional crisis.

Last night, Akasa Singh was eliminated from the game, leaving Prateek Sehajpal heartbroken. Karan Kundrra consoled him and said that he would always take care and be there for him, though it would be tough for him to believe. For unversed, Karan Kundrra has been the mentor of Prateek Sehajpal and time and again has confessed to having a soft corner for him.

Earlier this week, the duo had an intense fight over a captaincy task. But watching Karan Kundrra being there for Prateek Sehajpal, leaving the game aside, has impressed the audience.

