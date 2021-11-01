Siddhant Chaturvedi and Sharvari Wagh share underwater kiss in romantic track ‘Luv Ju’ from Bunty Aur Babli 2

Siddhant Chaturvedi and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari are a refreshingly new Bollywood on-screen Jodi that audiences will see in Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2. Interestingly, this film will present them as a commercial hero and heroine for the first time in her movie career. So, for both Siddhant and Sharvari, Bunty Aur Babli 2 is a film of many firsts. They learnt salsa in their career’s first romantic song titled 'Luv Ju'!

Siddhant says, “In Punjabi, one often says 'Luv Ju' instead of Love You. There is a vibe and style in how the youth says 'Luv Ju' and this song captures this beautifully. It’s an effortless, feel-good song that shows how the new Bunty and Babli let their hair down after a grand heist. They are in love, they are extremely attracted to each other. So, the song captures their flirtatious chemistry.”

He adds, “It’s my first romantic song! So, I remember I was really excited to learn salsa from Vaibhavi Merchant! I was going to shoot a romantic song for the first time in my career and I gave it my all and practiced for hours! I’m now addicted to listening to Luv Ju and I hope that the youth of the country will say 'Luv Ju' to each other with this song once it drops!”

Sharvari says, "'Luv Ju' is the first romantic song of both Sid & my career so we were naturally super excited about the process of filming this lovely song. The thing that stands out about this song is that while it’s a romantic song it is also super chill, young, cool, and definitely a song for long drives. It’s got an amazing vibe and I remember the whole crew used to say Luv Ju instead of goodbye after the shoot was over every day. ‘Luv Ju’ is definitely going to be the newest coolest slang in town because it’s so catchy! "

She adds, "We also learnt a mix of bachata & salsa for a portion of this song. It was for the first time we were doing such a complex dance form and had to pull off some extremely fast-paced choreography. Salsa is about 50-50 % partnership & while learning it, Sid and I struggled so much in finding that balance but when we got the hang of it, we could pull it off in our sleep. We practiced non-stop because we wanted to get the choreography bang on! It was such an honour to be choreographed by the genius Vaibhavi Merchant Ma’am. She believed we could pull off such an intense salsa choreography so we had to put in extra efforts to prove ma’am right!."

An entirely rebooted franchise, Bunty Aur Babli 2 features Saif Ali Khan and Rani Mukerji as the original Bunty and Babli and Gully Boy hunk Siddhant Chaturvedi and the gorgeous debutant Sharvari as the new Bunty and Babli.

This rib-tickling comedy will pit two sets of con artists, from different generations, against each other as they try to prove who is the better con couple! Yash Raj Films’ Bunty Aur Babli 2, which is set to release worldwide on November 19, 2021, has been directed by Varun V. Sharma.

