Lionsgate Play to roll out India’s first Original, a premium bold family show starring Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar!

What is your definition of family? Whatever it is, this show will give you a taste of how wild it can get at home. Lionsgate Play is all set to launch its maiden series in India and of course the expectations are at an all-time high from the premium platform. Sharply chosen as their first outing, the suits at the platform are kicking off with India’s first Original, a premium bold family show, the details of which will be announced soon. The dysfunctional family drama is warm, fuzzy and all heart, but it is designed to be a conversation starter. For far too long Indian families have shoved crucial discussions in the closets but this show will raid the closet and lay bare discussions about love, dating, sex while understanding the nitty gritty of modern families.

In a world where OTT content is booming, it looks like the big players have a new competition to look at. The global streaming platform, Lionsgate Play, a direct-to-consumer OTT app launched in India last year, is all set to offer a slew of Indian original series. What’s interesting to note is that the platform itself has a unique approach to content. With its first series and the lineup of the next few ready, the platform is capitalizing on the young adult space.

With OTT specials becoming synonymous with crime and action, Lionsgate India is carefully sifting through scripts to choose ideas and concepts that are refreshing and a welcome break from the clutter available on platforms. With a slice of life show about family, another about college life and one about matters of the heart, the platform is offering to the audience exactly what is missing from the landscape – some breather.

There’s a demand for lighter, more intimate content in the post-pandemic world where heightened anxiety is a persistent problem with people. The shows they have chosen in their maiden slate are nuanced stories about human relationships but the treatment of each of them is light-handed and simple. The suits at the platform are confident that the stories will strike a chord for being charming and relatable. The first big project, directed by Kunal Kohli, is headlined by Lara Dutta and Prateik Babbar that follows the story of a dysfunctional family.

