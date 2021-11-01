Udaariyaan hosts a Bollywood themed Diwali Dhamaka

COLORS’ Udaariyaan will host a ‘Bollywood Diwali Dhamaka’ where the cast of the show will be dressed as famous Bollywood characters. The entertainment quotient rises a notch higher as celebrity guests such as Gippy Grewal, Gurnaam Bhullar, Ravi Dubey, Gurpreet Ghuggi (Comedian) will be seen joining the ecstatic cast of ‘Udaariyaan’ i.e., Tejo (Priyanka Chaudhary), Jasmine (Isha Malviya), Fateh (Ankit Gupta) and the newest entry Angad (Karan V Grover) in this mega celebration. Adding to the festive fervour will also be the lead cast of Thapki Pyaar Ki (Thapki + Purab) and Seher and Rajveer from Choti Sarrdarni. The couples in their own Bollywood Andaaz will set the stage on fire.

Amping up the celebrations we shall see Fateh (Ankit Gupta) donning the character of Anil (Mitun Chakraborty) from Disco Dancer to stay true to the Bollywood theme. Tejo (Priyanka Chaudhary) will be seen as ‘Shanaya’(Alia Bhat) from ‘Student of the year’, Jasmine (Isha Malviya) as ‘Geet’, Kareena Kapoor’s iconic ‘Mauja hi Mauja’ look while Angad (Karan V Grover) will be seen as Kishan Kumar (Amitabh Bacchan) from ‘Saara Zamaana’. As we get to witness some exceptional performances, the party opens with a dhamkedaar entry by the actors on ‘Shaam Shaandar’. Viewers will also get to see a chemistry spark between Tejo and Angad as they shake a leg on romantic number with Fateh’s slowly simmering jealousy. The television heartthrob Ravi Dubey will be seen performing to a medley of songs followed by Gippy Gerwal’s performance on ‘Jeans’ and ‘Angrezi Beat’. Jasmine too participates in this party with a secret agenda of getting her engagement with Fateh done.

Talking about the celebrations Ravi Dubey said,“It was a fantastic experience! Sargun and I have been working on the show since its inception. We casted these characters and now finally I got a chance to perform with them. I am performing on two hit songs – 'Sauda Khara Khara' and 'Jai Jai Shiv Shankar'! Towards the end of the song the entire family joins in, creating a moment of total euphoria! Diwali is a call for people to come together and enjoy themselves. It’s time we let out hair down and celebrate, and that’s exactly what we are doing in this episode!"

Esha Malvia said, “I remember when Punjab’s shaan Gippy Grewal came on set! I thought he would be very reserved and sophisticated like we see him on TV. He was sophisticated of course, but also very approachable and we had a lot of fun with him on set! Our shoot went really well for this Diwali special episode of Udaariyaan. Our show is getting more exciting day by day! Obviously, Jasmine doesn’t leave this opportunity to do something unexpected. To see what she does on this special day, keep watching Udaariyaan!"

Apart from romance and masti, a fierce and competitive performance will take place between the sisters Tejo and Jasmine as the two will dance on ‘Kay Sera Sera’ followed by a couple’s dance competition between Tejo – Angad and Jasmine – Fateh where both the couples will give each other equal ‘Tashan’ and ‘Takkar’. While the celebration is at its peak, the audience will witness some twists as Jass bailed by Jasmine from the jail lands up at the same party.

