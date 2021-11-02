Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Police prevent fans from gathering outside Mannat; says the family is in Alibaug

At midnight of November 2, a large number of people gathered outside superstar Shah Rukh Khan's house Mannat in Mumbai to wish him on his birthday. The Indian superstar turns 56 today. However, it is said that celebrations would not be like every year because of Aryan Khan's recent arrest by the NCB and the toll it took on the family.
Several cops have been posted outside Khan's residence and it is said that celebrations will be quiet this year. Reportedly, the ACP of Bandra zone who was posted at Mannat this morning stopped media personnel and fans from assembling at the iconic black gates of the actor's residence.
The police also told that people gathered outside that they have been told by SRK's manager Pooja Dadlani that the entire family is at their farmhouse in Alibaug
ALSO READ: Happy Birthday Shah Rukh Khan: “Some girls in my college broke up with their boyfriends because of their new-found loyalty to this charming boy with a dimpled smile” – Divya Dutta
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply