Sajid Khan to make a directorial comeback; will fly to London in March

Filmmaker Sajid Khan is all set to make a comeback in direction after almost 7 years. He lastly directed Saif Ali Khan-Riteish Deshmukh-Bipasha Basu-Esha Gupta starrer Humshakals which was released in 2014. According to a report by a daily, Sajid Khan is comprehending the idea of returning to the direction with John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh starrer comedy film.

While earlier, it was a bit dicey of him returning to the director chair, but now if sources are to be believed things have now been finalised. Sajid will make a directorial return and the producer for the film is going to be Amar Butala. Amar is also gearing up for Shahid Kapoor starrer Bull which he's co-producing with Bhushan Kumar and Garima Mehta.

The John-Riteish film will go on floors sometime in March 2022 but only after a major part of Bull is done. Now, it has been reported that the Sajid along with John and Riteish will fly off to London in March 2022.

