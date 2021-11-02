Sajid Khan to make a directorial comeback; will fly to London in March

Filmmaker Sajid Khan is all set to make a comeback in direction after almost 7 years. He lastly directed Saif Ali Khan-Riteish Deshmukh-Bipasha Basu-Esha Gupta starrer Humshakals which was released in 2014. According to a report by a daily, Sajid Khan is comprehending the idea of returning to the direction with John Abraham and Riteish Deshmukh starrer comedy film.
While earlier, it was a bit dicey of him returning to the director chair, but now if sources are to be believed things have now been finalised. Sajid will make a directorial return and the producer for the film is going to be Amar Butala. Amar is also gearing up for Shahid Kapoor starrer Bull which he's co-producing with Bhushan Kumar and Garima Mehta.
