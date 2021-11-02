Janhvi Kapoor and Sara Ali Khan are the newest BFFs in B-Town; spotted at the airport as they return from their holy trip to Kedarnath!

Janhvi and Sara are the newest BFFs in town and every picture they drop together creates a stir. Janhvi and Sara are not only Pilates buddies; they recently took a trip to the holy place of Kedarnath for prayers. Incidentally, Kedarnath is also the place where Sara shot for her debut film with Sushant Singh Rajput.

Janhvi and Sara’s Instagram was flooded with pictures from their holy trip. They returned last evening before the Diwali festivities kicked in and they were spotted at the airport.

Janhvi opted to go desi for her appearance. She donned a dark maroon look. She styled a gorgeous Kurta set with a soft mesh detailing at the hem. She looked fresh at the airport in a desi attire.

Sara, on the other hand, was spotted in casual wear. She donned a bright neon full sleeved mock neck tee with black joggers, sneakers and a cap.

Both the Bollywood beauties looked fresh and were shining in post vacation glow. We love this budding friendship between the two. Over a week ago, both were also spotted shooting with Ranveer Singh for a TV show and their adorable posts with each other made netizens go 'aww'!

Janhvi was last seen in the film Roohi. She has been juggling work commitments- she has completed the shoot of Good Luck Jerry. It is an adaptation of the Tamil film 'Kolamaavu Kokila starring South star Nayanthara. Besides this, Janhvi also has Dostana 2 and the remake of Malayalam film Helen in her kitty.

As for Sara, she was last seen in Coolie No.1 opposite Varun Dhawan, directed by David Dhawan and was premiered on OTT platform Amazon Prime. She recently completed the filming of her film Atrangi Re opposite Akshay Kumar, South Star Dhanush and directed by Aanand L. Rai.

Also Read: Sara Ali Khan and Janhvi Kapoor visit Kedarnath temple together; see pictures

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results