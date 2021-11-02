Aditi Rao Hydari spotted at the airport in an outfit worth Rs. 12,700 along with Louis Vuitton bag worth Rs. 1.1 lakh and Gucci shoes worth Rs. 85,000

Aditi Rao Hydari celebrated her birthday last week and wishes poured in from everywhere as she was showered with a whole lot of birthday love. But she's back in work mode finishing all her work commitments as she was spotted at the airport.

Aditi kept it simple for her airport look but stuck to trendy casuals. She donned a rust orange Co-ord set from a brand called Mellow Drama. The set was simple with silver accents made with embossed rings in the top and pants. The deep brown perfectly complemented Aditi and the set costs Rs. 12,700.

She completed her look with a Louis Vuitton multi pochette bag which is priced at $1640 that costs about Rs. 1,17,593 upon conversion with off white chunky Gucci sneakers that cost about Rs. 85,000 on the Farfetch website.

On the professional front, Aditi was last seen in Telugu film V and Malayalam film Sufiyum Sujatayum. She was also seen alongside John Abraham in Sardar ka Grandson which was released on Netflix.

Her upcoming projects include Hey Sinamika starring Dulquer Salman and Kajal Aggarwal that is directed by Brinda. She also has Ajay Bhuathi’s Maha Samudram with Siddharth, Sharwanand and Anu Emmanuel. The film will see Siddharth making a comeback to the Telugu industry after over eight years.

