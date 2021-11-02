Samantha Ruth Prabhu dons a floral set worth Rs. 56,000 transporting us to the floral sphere

Samantha Ruth Prabhu is a looker. The Telugu star is a stylish diva who goes from traditional to gorgeous glamorous looks in no time.

Samantha posted a beautiful snap of herself dressed in a black chintz printed long straight kurta with zardozi embroidery, blush pink buta printed cotton silk churidar pants and teal chintz printed silk dupatta with embroidered zardozi border. Samantha looked gorgeous in this A-Line set with floral works and designs with teal, black and mauve tones. Her makeup was soft with a light shimmer, her hair in her signature side parted tight curls. She looked lovely as ever with a choker and heavy earrings. The set is by Mrunalini Rao and costs Rs. 56,000.

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Samantha (@samantharuthprabhuoffl)

Samantha has been in the news for her separation with south superstar Naga Chaitanya. Since then, she has also dropped Akkineni from her name and goes with her maiden name Samantha Ruth Prabhu.

On the professional front, Samantha will soon be seen in a whole new avatar in Gunasekhar’s mythical drama Shakuntalam. The film which also sees Dev Mohan, Aditi Balan, Mohan Babu is based on Kalidasa’s work. Recently, the actress made her Hindi digital debut with Amazon Prime Video series The Family Man 2.

Also Read: Is Samantha Ruth Prabhu struggling to find leading heroes post her divorce?

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results