Karan Johar shares candid pictures with Shah Rukh Khan; recalls their first meeting on the sets of Karan Arjun

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 today. The actor is being showered with love by his fans and colleagues on social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Khan also took to social media to share some of their precious memories together in pictures and also wrote about Khan's impact on his life.
Karan Johar has directed SRK in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and My Name Is Khan. Karan also made his acting debut in the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge where is played the role of Shah Rukh's friend.
