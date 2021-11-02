Karan Johar shares candid pictures with Shah Rukh Khan; recalls their first meeting on the sets of Karan Arjun

Superstar Shah Rukh Khan turns 56 today. The actor is being showered with love by his fans and colleagues on social media. Filmmaker Karan Johar, who is a close friend of Khan also took to social media to share some of their precious memories together in pictures and also wrote about Khan's impact on his life.

Karan Johar wrote about the time he first met SRK and how he shaped his life and career. "I met him on the sets of Karan Arjun for the first time …. I tagged along with my father to hang out with Kajol… not realising i was going to meet a man who would go on to shape my life , my career and my very being ….his charisma and intelligence is a globally known fact … but I have the privilege of witnessing his humanity and heart… an unmatchable father … a rock solid husband … a loving brother and an indispensable friend …. He is all that and so much more …Love you so much Bhai … may every Mannat of yours get answered and the abundant love you rightfully deserve keep coming your way…. ❤️❤️❤️ Happy birthday!"

View this post on Instagram

A post shared by Karan Johar (@karanjohar)

Karan Johar has directed SRK in films such as Kuch Kuch Hota Hai, Kabhi Khushi Kabhie Gham, Kabhi Alvida Na Kehna, and My Name Is Khan. Karan also made his acting debut in the 1995 film Dilwale Dulhania Le Jayenge where is played the role of Shah Rukh's friend.

ALSO READ: Shah Rukh Khan Birthday: Police prevent fans from gathering outside Mannat; says the family is in Alibaug

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results