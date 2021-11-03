Shehzada wraps 20-day first schedule on its palatial mansion set in Film City

Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, wrapped up its first schedule of 20 days yesterday. Starring Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koralia, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar, the movie has been mounted on a lavish scale with its majestic mansion situated in Film City.
The film is an action-packed family musical film, with music by Pritam. After completing this schedule, the team moves to shoot the exterior portions of the film in Delhi where the film is based.
Shehzada is being directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S.Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. The film is slated to release on 4th November 2022.
