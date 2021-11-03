Shehzada wraps 20-day first schedule on its palatial mansion set in Film City

Rohit Dhawan’s Shehzada, produced by Bhushan Kumar, Allu Arvind and Aman Gill, wrapped up its first schedule of 20 days yesterday. Starring Kartik Aryan, Kriti Sanon, Manisha Koralia, Paresh Rawal, Ronit Roy and Sachin Khedkar, the movie has been mounted on a lavish scale with its majestic mansion situated in Film City.

The film is an action-packed family musical film, with music by Pritam. After completing this schedule, the team moves to shoot the exterior portions of the film in Delhi where the film is based.

Speaking about the film’s first schedule, Producer Bhushan Kumar says, “It has been a wonderful first schedule of Shehzada. Kriti and Kartik and the rest of the cast have created wonderful moments.” Says producer Aman Gill, “We have mounted and shot the interiors of the mansion portions of the film wonderfully and are excited about Shehzada’s larger-than-life scale. We eagerly waiting to kick off the outdoor schedule of the film in Delhi.”

Shehzada is being directed by Rohit Dhawan and produced by Bhushan Kumar, Krishan Kumar, Allu Arvind, S.Radha Krishna and Aman Gill. The film is slated to release on 4th November 2022.

