Red Notice (English)

RED NOTICE is the story of an officer trying to catch an art thief. Special Agent John Heartley (Dwayne Johnson) of the FBI reaches Rome along with his Interpol colleague Inspector Urvashi Das (Ritu Arya). They straight away head to a renowned museum in the Italian city and inform the management that a priceless artefact, Cleopatra’s Egg, is about to be stolen. The manager rubbishes off the claims. This is when John Heartley realizes that he’s late and that the artefact has already been stolen by the world-renowned art thief, Nolan Booth (Ryan Reynolds). John manages to track him down in Bali. He arrests him and also retrieves the Egg from Nolan. Unknown to John, The Bishop (Gal Gadot) infiltrates into the Interpol commando team that had arrived to arrest Nolan. She smartly replaces Cleopatra’s Egg with a fake and escapes with the real artefact. She also manages to wire millions of dollars into John’s account. Hence, Inspector Das is convinced that John is behind the robbery. She gets him arrested and he’s sent to a prison in Russia where his cell mate is none other than Nolan. Both want to desperately escape the prison. While John wants to prove his innocence, Nolan wants to steal the second Cleopatra’s Egg which is kept in the residence of an arms dealer Sotto Voce (Chris Diamantopoulos) in Valencia. Sotto has used extensive security features and hence, stealing the Egg from there is next to impossible. John and Nolan escape from the jail, team up and manage to infiltrate into the room where the Egg is stored. But as luck would have it, Bishop arrives there, determined to steal the Egg and also steal the thunder from the duo once again. What happens next forms the rest of the film.

Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.

Do you believe in super being called "God"? Yes

No View Results