Eternals (English)

ETERNALS is the story of an immortal alien race on the Earth for a purpose. 7000 years ago, the Celestial Arishem created the Eternals, the immortal human beings like creatures, and sent them to Earth. These Eternals include Sersi (Gemma Chan), Ikaris (Richard Madden), Kingo (Kumail Nanjiani), Sprite (Lia McHugh), Phastos (Brian Tyree Henry), Makkari (Lauren Ridloff), Druig (Barry Keoghan), Gilgamesh (Don Lee), Ajak (Salma Hayek) and Thena (Angelina Jolie). Their purpose is to save the planet from monstrous creatures called the Deviants. The Eternals arrive on the Earth in the year 5000 BC in Mesopotamia and manage to defeat the Deviants. They then live through the progress of human civilization and even give a push to mankind in various ways using their superpowers. Among the Eternals, only Ajak is the one who has the ability to establish contact with Arishem. In the present-day (post the Blip episode caused by Thanos), Sersi is in London and is a professor. She is romantically involved with Dane Whitman (Kit Harington) after Ikaris left her. Sprite is also residing with Sersi. One day, while returning from a party, Sersi and Sprite are attacked by a Deviant. They fight it out and are about to get defeated when Ikaris comes to rescue them. The trio realizes that the Deviants have become much more powerful than before. They decide to contact Ajak in South Dakota, USA hoping that she’d have an idea. Shockingly, when they reach her place, they find her dead. Sersi also realizes that she’s now got the ability to communicate with Arishem. Arishem tells her that ‘it’s almost time’. Realizing that the Eternals are in danger, the trio set to reunite all their rest of their colleagues, who are scattered around the world and try to find out why the Deviants are out to kill them.

