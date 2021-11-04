Facebook to air live Euro Basketball

Facebook to air live EuroLeague matches in USA. US players make up 25% of EuroLeague rosters

All six games on initial slate made available via one-off payment.

EuroLeague and Facebook are collaborating on a US broadcast deal where the social media giant will air the elite European basketball competition via its paywalled streaming platform.

The initial slate of live EuroLeague fixtures – which began with Greek outfit Panathinaikos’ 95-69 win over Anadolu Efes of Istanbul on 27th October – are being offered to American Facebook users via the platform’s ‘paid online events’ service.

Access to all the EuroLeague games on Facebook’s initial six-game scheduled fixture run are being made available for a one-time payment. The first slate of games ends with Zenit St Petersburg’s clash with AX Armani Exchange Milan on 19th November.

EuroLeague will be hoping to grow its US audience via the expanded distribution model. More than 25 per cent of squads in the EuroLeague are made up of players from the US, including former National Basketball Association (NBA) stars such as Kenneth Faried, Derrick Williams and Shane Larkin. The European competition has also been a stepping stone for current NBA All-Stars such as the Dallas Mavericks’ Luka Doncic.

EuroLeague is arguably the biggest sports rights holder to utilise Facebook’s paid online events feature. Premier League club Wolves aired six of their 2021/22 preseason matches via the paywalled platform. The Facebook audiences, combined with those on Wolves’ owned and operated channels, saw the club bring in record preseason friendly viewership figures.