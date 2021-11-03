Here’s how Deepika Padukone plans on celebrating Diwali

Deepika Padukone has always maintained how the Festival of lights, Diwali is not just her favourite festival but it is also special for her in many ways. She is known to be the one to manage time between her work and family and the festive season is always reserved for her family.

A source close to the actress shares, "This year Deepika is going to celebrate Diwali with her family but away from home. She has taken a small and much-deserved getaway with her family and will resume work post this. She always tries to keep the festival time for her family."

In a recent post, she also revealed what Diwali was like for her as a kid and shared a fun fact with her fans about how all the names in the Padukone family mean light; Prakash, Ujala, Anisha, and Deepika.

Deepika has been busy with the shoot of her multiple upcoming films. Not just films, but the superstar is also super busy with her brand commitments. She was recently signed on as the face for some of the biggest brands in the circuit, domestic as well as international.

She has an interesting lineup of upcoming films namely Pathan with Shah Rukh Khan, Fighter with Hrithik Roshan, Mahabharata in the role of Draupadi, Nag Ashwin's next with Prabhas, Shakun Batra's untitled next, The Intern remake and '83.

