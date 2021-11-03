“Keep everyday pollution-free” – Manushi Chhillar’s advice to a fan who has dedicated this Diwali in her name

Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar, who stars opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the big-screen spectacle Prithviraj, told a hardcore fan to be conscious about pollution when he decided to dedicate this Diwali in her name by bursting firecrackers that had her face on it!

A fan uploaded images of these firecrackers and captioned it saying, “Iss Diwali Manushi aapke naam!” Manushi acknowledged the love that the die-hard fan was showering on her but with a message that should make everyone think about how we can all do our not to check pollution, festivities or not. Manushi said, “Thank you. This is really humbling but have a safe and clean Diwali. Let’s keep every day Pollution-free. We all know it’s the need of the hour.”

Interestingly Manushi’s face on the firecrackers (without her permission) signifies her growing appeal. Only faces of top female superstars have been used on the packaging of such crackers (without their consent or endorsement deals) over the ages because of their roaring popularity with the masses. With Manushi landing the biggest debut that any newcomer has got in the recent years added to her drop-dead gorgeous looks, she is definitely a heroine to watch out for.

