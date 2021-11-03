“Keep everyday pollution-free” – Manushi Chhillar’s advice to a fan who has dedicated this Diwali in her name

Bollywood debutant Manushi Chhillar, who stars opposite superstar Akshay Kumar in the big-screen spectacle Prithviraj, told a hardcore fan to be conscious about pollution when he decided to dedicate this Diwali in her name by bursting firecrackers that had her face on it!
A fan uploaded images of these firecrackers and captioned it saying, “Iss Diwali Manushi aapke naam!” Manushi acknowledged the love that the die-hard fan was showering on her but with a message that should make everyone think about how we can all do our not to check pollution, festivities or not. Manushi said, “Thank you. This is really humbling but have a safe and clean Diwali. Let’s keep every day Pollution-free. We all know it’s the need of the hour.”
ALSO READ: Manushi Chhillar roped in for UNICEF’s nationwide youth campaign
Click HERE to read more and view the original source of this article.
Leave a Reply