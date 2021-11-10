Nayanthara to play an investigating cop in Shah Rukh Khan’s next

Over the last few weeks, Shah Rukh Khan has been through a lot. His son Aryan Khan got arrested and he put all his projects on a temporary pause. But now that Aryan's back home, SRK has decided to get back to work and start the next schedule of Atlee's film, tentatively titled Lion. Meanwhile, there were rumours that Nayanthara who plays the female lead, has now bowed out owing to date issues, we can clearly tell you that nothing of that sort is true.
A source from the film informed Bollywood Hungama, "Nayanthara is still very much a part of the film. She has not quit. Nobody knows why the media wrote stories like that and tried to hit an already stressed human being. It was done in a bad taste."
