BTS to perform chart-topping single ‘Butter’ with Megan Thee Stallion at American Music Awards 2021 

South Korean juggernaut BTS are all set to perform in front of the audience first time since 2019 at the American Music Awards 2021. Joining the global popstars is none other than 'hot girl coach' Megan Thee Stallion. This marks BTS' first joint collaboration with Stallion ever since they dropped the 'Butter' remix in August 2021.

On Monday, BTS' official account tweeted, "We're so excited to be bringing you the WORLD PREMIERE performance of "#BTS_Butter" in person at the @AMAs with our friend @theestallion!" The singer responded, "I’m so exciteddd."

I’m so exciteddd???????????????????????????? https://t.co/qf3Tp3ysfe

— TINA SNOW (@theestallion) November 8, 2021

BTS is nominated for Favorite Pop Duo or Group, Favorite Pop Song (for “Butter”), and Artist of the Year, for the first time at the 2021 American Music Awards.

'Butter' remix with Megan Thee Stallion adds more flavor with the rap verses. The sometimes smooth and at times charismatic duality of BTS infused with Megan Thee Stallion’s powerful vocal delivery, ad-libbing, and signature sound creates a unique soundscape for the listeners to enjoy.

The remix follows on the heels of yet another stellar summer for BTS, with 'Butter' becoming the longest-reigning No.1 Billboard Hot 100 song of 2021 as it stayed at the summit for 9 weeks. In addition to that, the song broke countless records including the biggest music video premiere on YouTube of 108.2 million views in 24 hours and the most opening day streams in Spotify history with 20.9 million unfiltered global streams.

