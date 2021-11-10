Bigg Boss 15: Raqesh Bapat exits the house after immense pain due to kidney stone, gets admitted to hospital

Bigg boss 15 wild card entrant Raqesh Bapat had to exits the house mid-way after he suffered immense pain due to kidney stones. The actor who was a Bigg Boss OTT finalist, recently entered the house as a wild card along with singer Neha Bhasin who was in the top 6.

As per a tabloid, Raqesh suffered pain on Monday night and he was taken out of the Bigg Boss 15 house located at Filmcity, Mumbai, on Tuesday (November 9) afternoon. Raqesh has currently been admitted to a hospital in Mumbai. He is currently under observation and is expected to return to the show after recovery.

Meanwhile, in the recent episode of Bigg Boss season 15 Shamita Shetty reunited with her beau Raqesh for a romantic date. The couple, who formed a romantic connection during Bigg Boss OTT, was seen having a candlelight dinner in the latest episode of Bigg Boss on Tuesday.

Unlike other couples in the previous seasons of Bigg Boss who have proposed and even married inside the show, Raqesh does not have any plans of proposing to Shamita on national television. Before returning to the Bigg Boss house, Raqesh said in an interview that he will never propose Shamita on national television for marriage because it’s a very private emotion.

The 43-year-old actor said that whenever something like that has to happen, it will happen away from the public glare and in a private space. Raqesh had also revealed that he and Shamita would be focusing on their individual games inside the show.

