Tiger Shroff gets amazed by a Jaipur street food vendor, shares video

Nowadays, there has been a trend of food blogging all over the nation. Some street vendors apart from just serving delicious food also have other great skills which totally leaves us stunned. Recently, a video of Jaipur's street vendor has created a storm on the internet.

The street vendor is seen dipping his fingers into extremely hot oil to fry the chicken. Surprisingly, while doing so the man was showing neither pain nor any apprehension. Ever since the video was uploaded on Twitter, it has garnered more than 3.8 million views. The video was shared by food blogger Shailesh on the video-sharing networking app, Moj.

Well, it garnered the attention of Bollywood actor Tiger Shroff who took to her Twitter handle and appreciated him. Calling the vendor 'IronMan', Tiger tweeted: "Mojkardi India keIronMan!!! Seriously, who is this guy??"

Moj kardi India ke IronMan !!! Seriously, who is this guy ?? pic.twitter.com/Wdzkxvskla

— Tiger Shroff (@iTIGERSHROFF) November 12, 2021

