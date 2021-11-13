Bigg Boss 14 fame Kavita Kaushik donates hair to cancer patients; flaunts her toned body in a blue monokini

Actress Kavita Kaushik who is popularly known for her character of Inspector Chandramukhi Chautala has come forward for a very good social initiative. The actress recently chopped her hair short to above the shoulder length and donated them to the cancer patients. Earlier taking to her Instagram the actress shared a video of herself getting a haircut.

Sharing the video Kavita wrote, "And this goes for donation for wig making for cancer patients! Aur mera naya look ? wait karo yaar". Now, the actress has finally unveiled her new look through multiple Instagram posts. Her new look is absolutely jaw-dropping and the way she has presented it is even more eye-catchy. Flaunting her new look, Kavita posted a series of pictures donning a blue monokini while showing off her toned body. In the pictures, she can be seen posing in front the swimming pool.

Sharing the post in her new look Kavita wrote, "Who's this New chick! I got no idea but she is wicked????".As soon as she dropped the pictures, she received immense responses from the fans and her friends from the industry. Her friends including Bharti Singh, Tannaz Irani, Karan Khanna, Kamya Punjabi and many others reacted to her post and dropped their heart out in the comments section.

On the work front, Kavita recently made a comeback on the television with the show Lakshmi Ghar Aayi where she is played the role of Buxa Mausi.

