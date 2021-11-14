Bigg Boss 15: Former contestant Rashami Desai sees Tejasswi Prakash as winner

Bigg Boss season 15 has come out as a surprise season for everyone. With unique contestants and unbelievable twists, the show is constantly the talk of the town. A curious question on who would be the winner of this season, seems like the prediction has already started. Ex-Bigg Boss contestant Rashami Desai sees actress Tejasswi Prakash as the winner of BB 15.

Rashami came on Twitter to appreciate Tejasswi's stand for Rajiv Adatia and mentioned how she loved Tejas respectful and dignified manner of presenting her point of view. She wrote, "@itsmetejasswi koi tumhe samajhe na samjhe par phir bhi pyar se with respect and dignity you put ur points and give msg on point to that person. U are already a winner my love ♥️ tu khup godd aahes Teju ♥️ and love the way u supported #RajeevAdatia and stood up for him ♥️"

Tejasswi has been shining brighter with every single day passing. Her cute and happy go lucky nature as well as strong side of presenting her perspectives is loved by the audience. Indeed, she is transmitting winner qualities.

