BTS grateful to receive immense appreciation from South Korea President Moon Jae-in after Artist of the Year win at American Music Awards 2021 

21st-century pop icons BTS were named Artist of the Year at the 2021 American Music Awards, four years after the band delivered its first live performance on TV in the U.S. on the very same stage. At the awards show held at Microsoft Theater, Los Angeles on November 21, the septet was also crowned Favorite Pop Song for 'Butter' and Favorite Pop Duo or Group, taking home all three awards they were nominated for.

While receiving immense appreciation from all across, the superstars also got a congratulatory note from South Korea President Moon Jae-in. Moon lauded the band saying their great win will encourage Korean people to increase their confidence in Korean culture.

대통령님, AMA 수상을 축하해 주셔서 감사합니다. 한국 대중음악이 세계 주류 음악시장에서 의미 있는 성과를 냈다는 점에서 저희도 자긍심을 느낍니다. 앞으로 더 다양한 분야의 우리 문화와 아티스트 분들이 전 세계인의 마음을 사로잡기를 기대합니다! ????

BTS, who are Special Envoy for Public Diplomacy, were quick to respond to the kind words of President Moon. They responded back saying (translation), "Mr. President, thank you for congratulating us on our AMAs win. We also feel a sense of pride regarding the meaningful achievement Korean pop music has made in the global music market. We look forward to our culture and artists capturing the hearts of those all over the world in a greater variety of fields in times to come!"

Upon accepting Artist of the Year, BTS said, “It’s been an amazing ride, but nobody could have ever bet on the odds of us standing here and receiving this award. Seven boys from Korea, united by our love for music, met love and support from all around the world. We will never take this for granted.” They added, “We believe that this is the beginning of our new chapter.”

BTS have won awards at American Music Awards for four consecutive years since their first prize in 2018, including Favorite Social Artist and Tour of the Year. This year’s accomplishments mark the first time the band has received Favorite Pop Song and Artist of the Year, the top prize of the awards show.

This year, the band also dazzled the audience with a first-ever live performance of their latest single 'My Universe' with Coldplay, alongside a powerful performance of 'Butter' for the show’s finale.

BTS is soon set to return to the concert stage after a record-breaking night. ‘BTS PERMISSION TO DANCE ON STAGE – LA,’ their first offline concert since 2019, will take place at LA’s SoFi Stadium on November 27, November 28, December 1, and December 2.

