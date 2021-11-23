Shweta Bachchan shares pictures from Agastya’s childhood as he completes 21 and calls him and Navya Naveli Nanda ‘crackers’

Amitabh and Jaya Bachchan’s eldest grandson Agastya Nanda turned 21 on Monday. On the occasion, Shweta Bachchan-Nanda and Navya Naveli Nanda took to Instagram to share pictures from his childhood to wish him.

Shweta shared a series of pictures from Agastya’s early years. In one picture, Shweta held Agastya in her arms as they twinned in white. In another, she posed for a selfie with him but Agastya appeared a little more grown up.

She also shared a picture of the mother-son duo suited up and standing outdoors. It appeared to be from his university days. Shweta ended the series with a picture from a party in which she appeared weirdly scared and held on to Agastya.

“Happy 21 son,” she captioned the post with a heart emoji. Her friends and fans took to the comments section and showered him with birthday wishes. “Happy 21st Birthday Aggie you cutie,” Maheep Kapoor, Sanjay Kapoor's wife, commented. Sikander Kher wrote, “Happy birthday Aggie to good health always.”

On the other hand, sister Navya Naveli Nanda shared a picture from what seems to be a Diwali celebration. The siblings were seen posing with packed crackers in their hands. She shared the picture with the caption, “21 years of you bursting into my room, staring at me in silence & then leaving :)” Shweta took to the comments section and wrote, “Crackers both.”

Although Agastya hasn’t talked about his future plans, it is being speculated that he is making his debut with Zoya Akhtar in an Archie Comics-themed movie. Earlier this month, the official Instagram account of Netflix India announced the project but did not reveal any details about the cast. It is also rumoured that Shah Rukh Khan’s daughter Suhana Khan, late actor Sridevi and Boney Kapoor’s younger daughter Khushi Kapoor and Amitabh Bachchan’s grandson Agastya Nanda will make their debut with the film. Ibrahim Ali Khan’s name was also linked to it.

